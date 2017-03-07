Jewish School Evacuated Again After Bomb Threat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Authorities responded to a bomb threat at the David Posnack Jewish Day School Tuesday morning -the second time within a month.

Davie law enforcement responded to the scene at 5810 S Pine Island Road with bomb dogs along with other local authorities at around 10 a.m.

Authorities evacuated the school out of precaution to conduct their investigation.

This is the second time this has happened within a month. Back on February 27th, the center was also evacuated over a bomb threat forcing hundred of children and staff out of the school. There was a meticulous search that found no bomb in the February incident. Throughout the investigation, parents were allowed to pick up their children at a nearby location.

There have been bomb threats aimed at Jewish centers in at least 16 cities across the country. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said there have been more than the seventy bomb threats aimed at Jewish facilities across the nation since the first of the year.

Last week, authorities arrested a man in connection to threats made to at least eight Jewish Community Centers (JCC) nationwide. While he was not tied to the threats against JCCs in South Florida, local leaders were encouraged even as they work to end antisemitism.

