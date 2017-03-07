House, Senate Approve Budget Rules

March 7, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Florida Politics

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The House and Senate on Tuesday approved rules for the upcoming appropriations process.

The approval comes after weeks of questions about whether the chambers would be able to agree on budget guidelines.

The approval of the proposal (SCR 1762) came as the House and Senate convened the 60-day annual session. House Rules & Policy Chairman Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, described the rules as “transformational,” in part because of increased transparency about budget projects.

One provision, for example, will require detailed information on the projects, which could be filed either as separate bills or amendments.

The rules also will require details such as lobbyist involvement, whether entities seeking funding are for-profit or non-profit groups and what benefits can be expected.

