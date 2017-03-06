WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Report: Miami Heat Showing Interest In Jared Sullinger

March 6, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Miami Heat, NBA

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat could be making a late addition as they continue pushing for a playoff spot.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat have shown interest in forward Jared Sullinger.

The veteran forward began his career in Boston, where he started 166 games for the Celtics from 2013-14 until 2015-16.

That was until his stock plummeted a season ago.

He went from starting for the Celtics to a bench role in Toronto. The Raptors then traded him to the Suns, who eventually waived the 25-year-old.

While Sullinger has bounced around, he would bring experience to Miami’s front line. And if there is one thing Pat Riley has shown, it’s that he can find the diamonds in the rough.

