New Homeowners Find Human Remains In Attic Wall

HOUSTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The new owners of a home in Houston discovered human remains in the wall of an attic that may belong to the previous owner who went missing at least two years before.
The residents were moving into the home Saturday when they found a gap in the wall and discovered bones.
Authorities are trying to determine if the remains are those of 61-year-old Mary Cerruti.
A bank foreclosed on her home in 2015 after mortgage payments had stopped. Liens on the property were settled, the house was cleaned out and it was later placed on the market.
Police Detective Jason Fay tells the Houston Chronicle that it’s not clear if the victim was killed and placed in the wall, or may have tripped and fallen into the space.
