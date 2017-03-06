NASA Orbiter Avoids Collision With Mars Moon

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Scientist at NASA breathed a sigh of relief after avoiding a major disaster.
NASA’s “Maven” spacecraft is orbiting Mars to study its upper atmosphere.
Teams recently discovered it was on track to slam into one of Mars’ moons – Phobos. That’s when scientists gave the “Maven” a motor rocket burn to speed it up just a touch – less than one mile an hour.
That was enough to steer the spacecraft away from the moon, avoiding the possible collision.