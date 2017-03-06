NASA Orbiter Avoids Collision With Mars Moon

March 6, 2017 4:43 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Scientist at NASA breathed a sigh of relief after avoiding a major disaster.

NASA’s “Maven” spacecraft is orbiting Mars to study its upper atmosphere.

Teams recently discovered it was on track to slam into one of Mars’ moons – Phobos. That’s when scientists gave the “Maven” a motor rocket burn to speed it up just a touch – less than one mile an hour.

That was enough to steer the spacecraft away from the moon, avoiding the possible collision.

NASA Orbiter Avoids Collision With Mars Moon

NASA’s Maven Explorer Path With Mars Moon (Source: Twitter/ @MAVEN2Mars)

