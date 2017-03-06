WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Muslim Community Wonders What Trump’s Travel Ban Means For Them

March 6, 2017 6:05 PM By Joan Murray
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s Muslim community is wondering what the new travel ban means for them.

The revised ban takes effect March 16th and lasts 90 days. It bans refugees from six majority-Muslim countries and removes Iraq from the list.

“It was an act of idiocy to include Iraq since it jeopardizes American boots on the ground,” says Wilfredo Ruiz with South Florida’s Council on American-Islamic Relations or CAIR.

Ruiz says the new travel ban is just as bad as the first ban.

“It’s a ban on Muslims as he promised during the campaign,” he says.

He believes there will be similar protests like the ones that happened at South Florida airports before the first ban was derailed in the courts

He also sees more problems for travelers like what happened to Muhammad Ali’s son who was detained at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Since the new executive order exempts people with green cards, other leaders feel it won’t be as restrictive.

“It’s a much more comfortable executive order,” said Shaikh Shafayat Mohamed, the spiritual leader of Darul Uloom in Pembroke Pines.

He says it won’t solve the issue of terrorism.

“The president should spend money on law enforcement to beef up intelligence instead of harming innocent people,” he said.

