Miami Senator Wants To Bump Up Jury Duty Pay

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A state senator from Miami wants to increase the amount people get paid for jury duty.
Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez has filed a bill that would raise the basic rate from $15 a day to $64.80 a day. Jurors who serve more than 10 days would be paid $97.20 a day, under the bill.
Currently, jurors who serve more than three days get paid $30 a day.
The payments are made to jurors who are not regularly employed or who do not continue receiving their regular wages while serving on juries. Also, under the bill, payment rates would be adjusted annually based on the inflation rate.
The bill is filed for the legislative session that starts Tuesday.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.