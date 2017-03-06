In The Recruiting Huddle: Lamont Harrison – Miramar Everglades

March 6, 2017 11:46 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Lamont Harrison, Miramar Everglades High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Lamont Harrison
POSITION: OL
SCHOOL: Miramar Everglades
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 275

SCOUTING: Having watched this quality talent the past two years, there is so much to like. Harrison has great size, tremendous feet, improving strength and that passion you just have to watch to understand. During a few tough years for the Gators, this was one of the prospects who remained committed to getting better and become one of those athletes that colleges are watching throughout the year. Harrison is a very gifted young man who has the chance to be very special this coming season. His athleticism will open some doors along the way.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5318787/lamont-harrison

