Judge To Consider Suit Against Florida Lottery

March 6, 2017 5:34 AM
Filed Under: Florida Lottery, Politics, Rick Scott

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran’s suit against the state’s lottery department is heading to court.

On Monday, a Leon County judge will consider whether the Florida Lottery broke the law when it approved a contract worth over $700 million.

Corcoran’s suit claims the contract with IGT Global Solutions to run lottery games is illegal because it exceeds the Florida Lottery’s authorized budget.

Attorneys representing the lottery say the agency followed the law because the contract states that it is contingent on state funding.

The Florida House budget director is among the witnesses scheduled to testify Monday.

Since becoming speaker in November, Corcoran has sparred with Governor Rick Scott over the state’s tourism marketing and economic development agencies. In response, Scott’s political committee labeled Corcoran a “career politician.”

