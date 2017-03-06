Civil Suit Against Pouncey Brothers Heads To Court

March 6, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: Assault, Miami Beach, Mike Pouncey

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey and his twin brother Maurkice, who plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, are named in a civil suit that heads to trial on Monday.

The two NFL stars are accused of attacking a gay man and his friends inside the Cameo Nightclub on Miami Beach club in 2014.

The Pouncey twins were celebrating their birthday at the club when they reportedly got into the scuffle.

The suit claims that they made homophobic remarks and physically attacked the group.

The Miami-Dade Office of the State Attorney looked into the incident and determined that no charges would be filed against the Pouncey brothers for the alleged altercation.

The man who brought the suit, Riquan James, is seeking half a million dollars.

