Best Spa In Miami Is At The Biltmore Hotel

With the city’s fast-paced lifestyle, it can be difficult finding tranquility and relaxation in Miami. Yet The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables has ensured that personal peace and serenity are at the forefront of its amenities, from its spa and fitness center to its innovative Benessere program, allowing guests to pursue a healthy and peaceful lifestyle.

For those looking to stay active and healthy in the New Year, Benessere at The Biltmore offers wellness-oriented treatments at the hotel’s spa, more than 100 group exercise classes, healthy cooking classes at The Culinary Academy, as well as healthy menu choices at the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, Palme d’Or and Fontana. Centered on the Mediterranean lifestyle, the program’s interactive programming is a full-sensory experience, integrating each of the hotel’s amenities – its luxurious spa, renowned fitness center and acclaimed dining destinations.

“We’ve developed specific wellness treatments and programs as a response to the strong demand from our guests seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle while traveling,” said Matthias Kammerer, Managing Director at The Biltmore Hotel. “Through our health-conscious offerings, we strive to leave guests feeling better than when they arrived on property.”

An elegant sanctuary, The Biltmore Spa is situated on the seventh floor of the hotel with panoramic views of the Gables. The spa’s cascading water walls and Earth-toned décor define tranquility and relaxation. Hints of Zen traditions transcend through the aroma of Green Tea Citrus, as guests make their way over the bamboo bridge and polished stones leading to an inviting relaxation lounge.

With a tranquil ambiance and state-of-the-art treatments, guests can choose from a variety of services – including massage therapy, facial treatments, body treatments, body wraps, therapeutic spa baths and scrubs, and beauty services such as microblading. Treatments can be scheduled in the 12,000-square-foot spa or poolside in a private cabana. The spa offers manicures, pedicures, make-up application, and hair styling and treatments in its beauty salon.

The Biltmore Hotel also features an award-winning and comprehensive Fitness Center, complete with a sauna, steam room, more than 100 fitness classes per week, as well as an extensive collection of top-of-the-line machines from Technogym. Offering an immersive and completely customizable workout experience, the Technogym EXCITE® collection features the new state-of-the-art UNITY 3.0 console, which engages and motivates users through digital content including live TV, music transmission, Internet access and games, as well as a series of personalized training programs. The Biltmore’s Fitness Center carries several machines from the new line, including the Excite® Bike 1000, Excite ® Crossover 1000 and Excite® Recline 1000.

The 10,000-square-foot fitness center houses separate areas dedicated to different components of fitness, including cardio, strength training with a comprehensive free-weight room, and three group exercise studios. The center also offers private sessions with certified personal trainers as well as one-on-one or private class settings, focusing on cardiovascular and muscular objectives as well as yoga, meditation, Pilates, stretch, dance and more.

From health-conscious cooking classes to therapeutic spa baths, The Biltmore Hotel provides a luxurious wellness experience encompassing all aspects of life.

To book your stay, please visit our website or call 877 239 2235.

Above content provided by The Biltmore Hotel.