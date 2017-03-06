Best Luxury Hotel In Miami: The Biltmore Hotel

As icy snow and frigid temps continue to coat the north, down in Miami things are just starting to heat up. The New Year marks the beginning of Miami’s bustling social season, which has snowbirds from across the country, and even the world, descending on the Magic City’s white sand beaches and vibrant neighborhoods to bask in the warm sun and experience the best in music, culinary and culture.

One of the city’s most sought-after and historic hotel properties, The Biltmore Hotel offers an unparalleled vacation experience where the very best in food, wellness and recreation converge. A place of timeless elegance and beauty, The Biltmore is nestled in the luxurious Coral Gables neighborhood of Miami, located just minutes from downtown and South Beach.

A National Historic Landmark, which just celebrated its 90th anniversary, The Biltmore is a favorite among world leaders and Hollywood legends including Judy Garland, Ginger Rogers and even Gangster Al Capone. The 273-room resort is spread across 150 acres of lush, tropical landscape and offers the largest hotel swimming pool on the East Coast of the United States, complete with private cabanas and shaded pool lounges inviting northerners to fly south for the winter for the ultimate getaway. Unwind at the hotel’s spa and fitness center, where award-winning and world-class offerings abound. The Biltmore’s fitness center offers more than 100 fitness classes daily and its luxurious spa features cutting-edge treatments and rituals, offering guests the latest and greatest in health and wellness.

For those looking to wine and dine during their stay, the hotel’s four dining destinations offer one of Miami’s most sophisticated and varied international culinary experiences, with an exceptional level of quality, imagination and presentation. The Biltmore’s signature French restaurant, Palme d’Or is helmed by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Gregory Pugin, who hailed from Le Cirque located inside the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Overlooking the hotel’s famed pool, the intimate Palme d’Or dazzles the eye and palate with authentic and modern French cuisine, making it one of only three Five Diamond award-winning restaurants in Florida.

The Biltmore’s other dining destinations include Cascade, the hotel’s al fresco restaurant located under a cascading 23-foot waterfall by its world-famous pool, The 19th Hole Bar and Grill, which overlooks the property’s golf course, and Fontana, which offers inspired Italian cuisine and is home to the property’s famed Champagne Sunday Brunch. If you’re seeking to sharpen your skills in the kitchen, The Biltmore Hotel also offers its own on-site cooking school, The Culinary Academy, where guests can learn how to prepare their favorite dishes and develop unique menus for their next dinner party.

If you’re looking to work on your golf or tennis game, The Biltmore is home to an 18-hole, par 71 Donald Ross designed championship course, which features one of the largest driving and practice facilities in the southeast. The hotel offers private or group instruction to ensure guests receive expert tips on how to hit drives and develop a hole-by-hole winning strategy each time. Adjacent to the golf course are ten tennis courts available for booking with the hotel’s concierge.

With so much to offer in a paradise setting, it’s no wonder The Biltmore Hotel has been alluring guests and dignitaries since it first open its doors in 1926. The perfect winter getaway awaits at one of the most luxurious hotel properties in the world.

To book your stay, please visit our website or call 877 239 2235.

Above content provided by The Biltmore Hotel.