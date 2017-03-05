Facing South Florida: At The Roundtable

March 5, 2017 2:29 PM By Jim DeFede
CBS4’s Jim DeFede and his guests Rosemary O’Hara & Julie Brown talk Donald Trump, including the fallout following the raid in Yemen in which a Navy Seal was killed. Brown is the only reporter who interviewed Ryan Owens’ dad, who is calling for a closer look into the circumstances surrounding the raid.

Guests:  Rosemary O’Hara, Sun Sentinel Editorial Page Editor

Julie Brown, Miami Herald Reporter

Part one of the interview can be seen above.

Part two of the interview can be seen below.

 

