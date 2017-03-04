‘March 4 Trump’ Rallies Held Across US

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — Supporters of President Trump gathered at Trump Tower, the Washington Monument and cities around the country in a march representing their pride in his presidency.
Saturday’s “March 4 Trump” demonstrations also aimed to show unity in the face of what group organizers called “a seditious fringe,” according to the Associated Press, trying to sabotage his administration and legitimacy.
In recent weeks, supporters have held rallies across the U.S. countering opposition demonstrations that seemingly pop up on a weekly basis, including women’s marches the day after his inauguration and protests over his then-blocked travel ban targeting seven predominantly Muslim nations.
President Trump flew to his Palm beach home on Friday to a crowd of dozens waiting to greet him. Hours later, anti-Trump protesters clashed with police in front of the Four Seasons hotel where Trump met with members of the Republican National Committee.
On Saturday, he issued a series of tweets accusing his predecessor of spying on him during the election.
Several anti-Trump rallies are also being held alongside the weekend’s marches for support.