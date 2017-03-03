‘You Have To Have The Bile In Your Throat’: Kellyanne Conway’s View Of Public’s Criticism

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — White House Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway is opening up about the pressures of working in the male-dominated world of politics.

CBS This Morning Co-host Norah O’Donnell spoke with Conway and her family in their New Jersey home.

Conway explained how she gave up money, privacy and time with her family to take a job in the White House.

In a candid interview, Conway talked about being held to a “triple standard” as a conservative woman, and how she now has to monitor what her children see online because of the incessant attacks on her and the Trump administration.

“It’s not just the fire in your belly anymore. You have to have the bile in your throat and this is why I think many women do not run for office, many good men and women,” said Conway. “Just to swallow so much that the country looks at you through this negative lens and corruption and cronyism.”

Asked at one point by O’Donnell if there was anything that would make her leave the White House, Conway says it would be her children.

“They’re having the hardest time with this,” Conway told O’Donnell. “They’re great kids, but they’re really the worst ages for a mom to be here and away from them, 12, 12, eight and seven. And 24/7 Secret Service protection is tough for them. It’s tough for them to think about when I’m away from them and why does she have that. And so I don’t – this is all new for us. This is not something I sought. I’m not a famous person on TV. And, but, they’re struggling because it’s just different to not have a mom there as much as they’re used to even though I’ve always worked. This is an entirely different level.”

O’Donnell also questioned Conway about the controversy surrounding her inaccurate reference to a non-existent Bowling Green Massacre, which Conway describes as an honest mistake. They also discussed Conway’s reference to “alternative facts.”

“Well, it was alternative information and additional facts,” Conway says when pressed on the meaning of “alternative facts.”

She went on, “And that got conflated. But, you know, respectfully, Norah, I see mistakes on TV every single day and people just brush them off. Everybody thinks it’s just so funny that the wrong – the wrong movie was, you know, heralded as the winner of the Oscars.”

When asked whether she had ever considered making a political run of her own, she said no.

To watch the full interview, tune in Sunday, March 5th at 9 a.m. EST on CBS4.