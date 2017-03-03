In The Recruiting Huddle: Brieon Fuller – Doral Academy

PLAYER: Brieon Fuller

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Doral Academy

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: When we watched him for the first time – two years ago at Champagnat Catholic – there was simply no getting around the fact that this was easily one of the elite prospects nationally. Tough to imagine anyone have that skill level at such a young age. Fuller is a major football player who has been catching the eye of college coaches for years. He will be one of the local prospects who will be recruited by every major college across the country by the time he graduates. Fuller is one of those football players that could star on the defensive side of the ball if needed. That is what the Firebirds have over the next two years.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6608497/brieon-fuller