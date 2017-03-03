Child Mauled By Dog Now On Road To Recovery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FLORIDA CITY (CBSMiami) – A toddler mauled by a dog last week is now out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.
Three-year-old Sani Julien left Kendall Regional Medical Center Friday morning.
During her stay, she underwent surgery and did some rehabilitation.
The attack happened while she was walking with her father in Florida City on February 24th. Her father said he tried to come between the dog and the little girl during the attack and was able to free her after a couple of minutes.
Police later discovered the dog had gotten out of a fenced yard. Florida City Police said they later cited the homeowner or the dog’s owner.
The owner surrendered the dog, an English Mastiff mix, to Animal Services after the incident. The dog has since been euthanized.