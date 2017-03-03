8K Gallons Of Fuel Spill At Port Everglades

March 3, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Oil Spill, Port Everglades, Silva Harapetian

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities from various South Florida cities are working to control an oil spill at Port Everglades following a crash.

Officials say a tanker, owned by MGM Transport, had picked up fuel and was leaving the port when it crashed just before midnight.

The crash prompted about 8,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel to spill, making its way into the storm drain and into the intracoastal waterway.

There are two major concerns about the spill – environmental and the fact that it could ignite.

Crews have used black foam to cover the spill and keep it from igniting or spreading. They have also cut holes in the tank to see how much more fuel there is and remove it.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The port remains open but Port 18 has been affected. That’s where Celebrity Equinox is docked but the ship is not back yet. When it docks, it will be directed to Port 25.

