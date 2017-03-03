3 Teenagers Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three teenagers, all under the age of 16, were hospitalized Friday morning following a bad crash.
According to Miami Fire Rescue officials, the accident occurred at Northwest 15th Avenue and 35th Street.
Video from Chopper 4 shows a white vehicle rolled over on its side in the middle of the road.
All three teens were taken to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries but none of them are life-threatening.
No word yet on what caused the crash.