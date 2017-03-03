3 Teenagers Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Miami

March 3, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Miami Crash, Miami Fire Rescue, Teens Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three teenagers, all under the age of 16, were hospitalized Friday morning following a bad crash.

According to Miami Fire Rescue officials, the accident occurred at Northwest 15th Avenue and 35th Street.

Video from Chopper 4 shows a white vehicle rolled over on its side in the middle of the road.

All three teens were taken to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries but none of them are life-threatening.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia