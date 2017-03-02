U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Under Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Another member of the Trump administration has come under fire for his reported communication with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Justice Department confirmed to CBS News that Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with Russian envoy Sergey Kislyak twice during the presidential campaign. The conversations were part of many he had with foreign ambassadors as a member of the Armed Services Committee.

The meetings were first reported in the Washington Post on Wednesday.

Sessions was a top advisor to the Trump campaign and did not disclose the encounters when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during his January confirmation hearing.

“I have been called a surrogate at a time or two during the campaign, and I did not have communications with the Russians,” said Sessions.

Wednesday evening the Attorney General released a statement night saying, “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

Democratic House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi has called for Sessions’ resignation claiming he ‘lied under oath.’

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina said it’s too soon to rush to judgment.

“There may be nothing there, but if there’s something there, if the FBI believes is criminal in nature, then, for sure, you need a special prosecutor,” said Graham.

The story broke on the same day The New York Times detailed efforts by members of the Obama Administration to disseminate information about possible contacts between associates of then-President-elect Trump and Russia.

The Trump Administration told CBS News that White House counsel asked the President’s aides this week to preserve emails and other materials that could be connected to probes of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

On Wednesday, the House Intelligence Committee formally outlined a framework for its bipartisan probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. They’ll examine alleged communication between Moscow and the campaigns, as well as possible leaks by the intelligence community.