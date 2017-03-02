Tannenbaum On Dolphins: “We Have A Lot Of Work To Do To Get Better”

Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Miami Dolphins, Mike Tannenbaum joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the upcoming free agency process involving Kenny Stills, a contract extension for Jarvis Landry, expectations for Dion Jordan in 2017 and the mindset of making a splash or staying conservative in free agency. He also talks about the NFL Scouting Combine which he is currently attending.

On the NFL Scouting Combine- “You always want to keep this in a context; a lot of guys have been playing since August, some have played bowl games. The physicals are critically important. This is an important step but there are other parts of the process.”

On making moves- “Trades don’t happen until March 9th. We are trying to improve our team.”

On Kenny Stills- “I’m really proud of what Kenny has done. I think coach Gase has done a great job developing him. We have had numerous conversations with Kenny and his agent. The market is the market and we hope to re-sign him and we will see how it goes.”

On front office synchrony- “For us, we are completely aligned. We want to build our own and develop our own but we know we will lose players in free agency and we will see how free agency goes when it begins next week. If we are having this conversation in 6 weeks, I think some things will happen that candidly aren’t on our radar.”

On NFL free agency- “We are going to try and keep as many of our own players as the off season goes along. We will try to make the best decisions for us.”

On building off 2016 season- “There’s a lot to do. I am proud of what we did last year but that feels like a long time ago. We have a lot of work to do to get better.”

On Dion Jordan- “He’s still with us. We have his rights and he’s under contract and we will see what happens moving forward. He hasn’t worked out nearly as well as the organization had hoped. He hasn’t helped the team to the degree that was expected of him.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook