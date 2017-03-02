Schad On Donta Hightower: “He Is The Guy I Would Pay. I Would Overpay”

Palm Beach Post Miami Dolphins beat writer, Joe Schad joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to talk about any interest by Miami in free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis or linebacker Donta Hightower and if the Dolphins should keep wide receiver Kenny Stills. They also discuss the Dolphins acquisition of tight end Julius Thomas.
On Darrelle Revis- “Dolphins have a lot of problems and I don’t think cornerback is one of them, so no. I’d like for the Dolphins to go after some young guys, not washed up old veterans.”
On Donta Hightower- “He is the guy I would pay. I would overpay. You have a desperate need at linebacker and I would rather break the bank for a need, then to stretch the bank to keep some guys [i.e Kenny Stills].”
