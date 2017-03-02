Police: Accused Rapist Held Teen Girls At Knifepoint, Took Pictures

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Accused rapist Kevin smith sits in jail, arrested for attacking two girls on their way to school.

The first was last Friday, when investigators say he pulled a girl into his red SUV and raped her at knifepoint.

It happened in the area of N.W. 41st Street and 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes. The victim told investigators he threatened her with a large hunting knife.

After the attack, Smith “took pictures with his cell phone,” she told police. After the pictures, the defendant told the victim to get dressed, get out of the car and don’t look back.

The attack has parents in the area frightened.

“I always tell my children to be safe every day,” said Kenitha Watson, a resident in the area.

The next alleged attack happened Monday. Investigators said Smith hung out in the same area and once again went after a young girl.

This time, however, the 17-year-old victim fought back, bashing him in the head with her cell phone and then taking off.

She said she saw Smith running behind her carrying a knife but was able to get away.

Smith is well-known to police. He’s been arrested numerous times, including time spent in prison for violent crimes.

Even with Smith now in the custody of law enforcement, teens and parents in the area are staying on alert.

“I always tell them to walk together,” Watson added. “And if someone tries to approach them, this is why I tell them don’t walk close to the road. Walk more like on the other side of the sidewalk.”