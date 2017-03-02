Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Back On The Market

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS OLIVOS, CA (CBSMiami/AP) — Are you in a market for a new home? Perhaps one that lets you stay young forever? Well, do we have a one of a kind listing for you!
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is going up for sale with a reported asking price of $67 million.
The listed price represents a significant cut from the $100 million it was on the market for last year.
The 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California, has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch.
In addition to a 12,000 square foot main residence and a 3,700 square foot pool house, the listing boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio. Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a firehouse and a barn.
Jackson bought the property in 1988. In 2007, a private investment firm called Colony Capital bought it for a mere $23.5 million when the King of Pop was heavily in debt.
