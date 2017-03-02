Fmr. NAACP Leader Criticized For Posing As Black Has New African Name

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SPOKANE, Wash. (CBSMiami/AP) — A former NAACP leader who resigned while under fire for passing herself off as black has changed her name to one of African origins.
Court documents show a judge granted Rachel Dolezal’s request to change her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo on Oct. 7, 2016.
The former Dolezal has acknowledged that she is “Caucasian biologically” but says she identifies as black.
Her race became a national topic of conversation in 2015 after a local news reporter questioned her on camera about her background.
She told Britain’s The Guardian newspaper last week that she can’t find a job and the only work she has been offered is in reality TV and porn.
Her memoir is set to be released later this month.
