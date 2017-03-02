Fire Breaks Out Following Propane Tank Explosion In Deerfield Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A fire broke out following an explosion outside of a business in Deerfield Beach.
The Broward Fire Rescue Hazmat and Technical Rescue Team was dispatched to stop the gas leak and resulting fire.
One person is being treated for burns, according to Mike Jachles with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
This is taking place at a shopping center located at 831 W Sample Road.
There are multiple businesses inside the shopping center that have been evacuated.
Locals in Deerfield Beach are being asked to avoid the area.