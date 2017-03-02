D’Angelo On Heat Season: “The Last Six Weeks Are Going To Be Fun”

Miami Heat beat writer for the Palm Beach Post, Tom D’Angelo joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami’s big win over the 76ers on Wednesday. D’Angelo gives his thoughts on Joel Embiid for Rookie of the Year. He also discusses the ease in the Heat locker room that helped them turn around the season and coach Erik Spoelstra’s consideration for Coach of the Year.
On Embiid for Rookie of the Year- “I don’t believe 31 games is enough games for Rookie of the Year. Rodney McGruder is probably having a year as good as any rookies.”
On the Heat’s recent success- “The teams they were beating over .500 weren’t just over .500. They were the best teams. The last six weeks are going to be fun. This is satisfying as any of the 22 seasons.”
On Erik Spoelstra for Coach of the Year- “If they make the playoffs, he’s got to be in the top three.”
