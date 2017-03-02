Blake James Named Under Armour Athletic Director Of The Year

The University of Miami’s athletic department is currently enjoying one of its more fruitful times. One of the reasons for the Canes’ overall athletic success is athletic director Blake James.
It was no surprise that James was selected as one of the winners of the 2016-17 Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced Thursday.
James is one of four honorees from NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision institutions.
He and the other winners will be recognized during the James J. Corbett Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, June 13, at NACDA’s 52nd Annual Convention at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando, Florida.
Since taking over as the Director of Athletics at Miami in 2013, James has spearheaded improvement in all aspects of the department, including postseason appearances, student-athlete support, facility upgrades, ticket sales and academic achievement. Prior to 2013, James served as UM’s Interim Athletic Director and Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development and Ticket Operations. He has been working in college athletics for 22 years.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by the NACDA,” James said. “Our entire staff at UM works hard every day to help build champions and this award is indicative of those efforts.”