Big Bang Theory Cast Takes Pay Cut To Give Co-Stars A Raise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – It’s no secret that the cast of CBS’ hit show The Big Bang Theory is a very tight knit group.
The main stars of the show, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar, have been together for the entirety of the show, which is currently in its 10th season.
Those five cast members are reportedly taking equal pay cuts in order for two other cast regulars, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, to get a raise.
According to Variety, the five original stars will cut $100,000 from their $1 million per episode salary in order for Bialik and Rauch to get bumped up from $200,000 per episode to around $450,000.
Bialik and Rauch joined the series during the third season but became regulars in season four.
The show is expected to be renewed for two additional seasons in the not-too-distant future.