Best Non-Surgical Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment

Warm sunshine feels so good on the skin, but over your lifetime the cumulative effects of long-term sun exposure and other sources of ultraviolet light can lead to basal cell carcinoma (BCC).

Nearly three million Americans are diagnosed with BCC each year—making it the most common type of all cancers. With the number of cases expected to grow, more people will undergo basal cell carcinoma treatment. Although it is the mildest form of skin cancer and rarely spreads to vital organs, rare aggressive forms of the disease can be deadly if not treated properly.

For years, traditional basal cell carcinoma treatment—including Mohs—has involved invasive cutting through healthy tissue, painful healing, lengthy recovery and unsightly scarring. Elias Dermatology, is changing all that with a non-surgical treatment option—the SRT-100™

Now patients undergoing basal cell carcinoma treatment don’t have to worry about permanent disfigurement, nerve damage or injury to muscles.

The SRT-100™ delivers a precise, calibrated dose of Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) that only penetrates five millimeters below the skin’s surface. Extremely gentle, basal cell carcinoma treatment effectively destroys basal cell carcinoma cells without cutting, bleeding, stitching or scarring.

Performed right in our office, basal cell carcinoma treatment with the SRT-100™ is painless and only takes a few minutes. Patients usually undergo a series of treatments. The SRT-100™ delivers optimum results—a 95 percent cure rate for non-melanoma skin cancer. Best of all, patients don’t need reconstructive plastic surgery afterward.

The SRT-100™ can be used to remove basal cell carcinoma on the face, arms, legs, back and trunk. It works especially well on skin cancers located on the head and neck where nearly 80 percent of all skin cancer occurs—especially along the fold of the nose, eyelids, lips, corner of the mouth and the lining of the ear.

Along with cure rates that rival surgery and less risk for post-procedure infections, the SRT-100™ provides patients and physicians with safe and effective basal cell carcinoma treatment. The SRT-100™ offers many benefits, including:

Excellent cure rates that rival surgery

Short Treatment Sessions

No anesthesia, cutting, bleeding, stitching or pain

No downtime or lifestyle restrictions

Super cosmesis, no unsightly scarring

No need for post-treatment reconstructive surgeries

