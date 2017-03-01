WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

White House Secret Service Agent Pleads Guilty To Enticing Underage Girl

March 1, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Child Sexual Abuse, u-s secret service

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — A U.S. Secret Service officer has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges surrounding the sexual enticement of an underage girl.

Prosecutors said Lee Robert Moore, 38, was assigned to the White House at the time of his arrest in November 2015, employed with the U.S. Secret Service-Uniformed Division.

His activity was first discovered through an undercover sting with Delaware State Police.

Using the social media applications “Meet24” and “Kik,” detectives with the Delaware Child Predator Task Force “created a profile on this site, posing as a 14-year-old girl, with whom Moore engaged in a number of online chat sessions” that were sexually explicit in nature, the Dept. of Justice said in a media statement.

According to admissions made in connection with his plea, Moore also chatted with underage girls via social media, sent them explicit images of himself, and enticed them to send sexually explicit photos back. Victims included a minor in Florida, a 14-year-old girl in Texas and a 17-year-old girl in Missouri.

Moore, a Maryland resident, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to transfer obscene materials to a minor, announced U.S. Attorney Wifredo A. Ferrer of the Southern District of Florida and Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

He has since been terminated from his Secret Service position.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia