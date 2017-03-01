Video: Police Hoping Hollywood Man Has Info On Shooting

March 1, 2017 1:05 PM
Hollywood, Hollywood Police, Shooting

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Police are hoping an individual seen shopping at a Hollywood convenience store has information about a shooting that occurred in early February.

The shooting happened February 7th at the Family Food Market at 2910 N. 22nd Avenue.

The subject in question was seen at the market that day and the day before, according to police.

He’s believed to be in his mid-20’s, about 5’10” to 6’0″ tall, with dreadlocks and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information about him is encouraged to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4411. Tipsters can e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or http://www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

