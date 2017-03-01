Two Injured In Fiery Crash In Miami-Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two vehicles collided Wednesday causing a fiery scene and leaving two people including an elderly woman injured.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews airlifted a man in his 30s and a woman in her 80s to Jackson Memorial Hospital South around 2 p.m. Both were listed as trauma alerts.
Both cars collided near SW 296th Street and South Dixie Highway causing a fire.
Chopper4 was over the scene around 2:30 p.m. where two cars could be seen – one with extensive front-end damage.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.