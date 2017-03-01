Rowe On Panthers: “We Try To Be Too Fancy And Too Creative” At Home

Florida Panthers General Manager and Interim Head Coach, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap the Cats shootout victory over the Hurricanes. They also discuss the play of goaltender Robeto Luongo and the team’s recent struggles.
On win over Carolina- “We got a little sloppy and I thought we tried to do too much in the 3rd, but we ended up getting the two points.”
On Roberto Luongo- “He was really good the last couple of days in practice and he came through every time we needed him last night. If we are going to get in the playoffs he’s going to be a really big part of it.”
On Panthers’ tough homestand- “Thats been the most frustrating thing, we played so well out west. When we get home we try to be too fancy and too creative. I hope we learned our lesson last night.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook