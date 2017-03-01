On The Radar: Offseason Series – Part 10

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

We haven’t even finished with the month of February and players are changing addresses at a record pace, but is it a good thing?

It really depends what side of the fence you happen to be on.

I know they have great football talent everywhere in this great nation, and we see them all the time at The Opening and other showcase events, but there is just no way, you will find so many elite NFL-bound prospects in such a concentrated area like we have in South Florida.

With the School of Choice law making its debut this next calendar year, athletes from all over are getting an early jump on it.

While we kid around about hosting a “Transactions Wire”, there are student-athletes making the move every day, so trying to keep up with all of them is tough.

Remember, you are dealing with 16-17-18-year-olds who still can be swayed by friends who bring them to different schools. That happens anywhere in the country. However, in South Florida, there are elite moves that shape rosters with just three and four top-flight football players transferring.

When many refer to District 16-6A, they talk SEC & ACC kind of talent. Norland, Central, Northwestern and defending state champion Carol City annually has more top-flight college talent than most states.

This next year, it will be tough to find more college football prospects in one district anywhere in the country, and that’s why you may not find better public school rosters anywhere else – and those four schools are separated by a total of 15 miles.

Want to know why we promote and expose football prospects throughout the year, talent like these six athletes in the reason:

2018 – Christopher Beedles, DL, 6-3, 240, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: One of those football players who has switched positions over the past two years, and his move over to the defensive side of the ball has shown his overall athleticism and skill level. Beedles is a very quick, strong and talented young man who will push for playing time this spring and into the offseason. He is a very unique athlete who has already started to turn heads.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6189024/christopher-beedles

2018 – Cory Del Prado, QB, 6-1, 185, Coral Gables: This one-time youth football standout makes the move over from Florida Christian, where learned and matured. Now, as he heads toward his final year, the move to play for the Cavaliers will give him a true opportunity for positive exposure – competing with and against some top-flight football players. The quickness of the game will be an adjustment, but if you play in South Florida, you are ready for just about anything.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6190848/cory-del-prado

2018 – James Harris, CB, 6-1, 170, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely: One of the fast rising standouts in South Florida, this is one of those quality football players who is a solid defensive back. He uses his skill and quickness, but also has played some on offense as well. Watch him play and you will be impressed at all the good things he does. Colleges have started to watch him play and believe he can be something very special. Harris will have a solid coaching staff with the Tigers.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4799528/james-harris

2019 – Frank Ladson, Jr., WR, 6-4, 170, Homestead South Dade: This is one of the gifted football players in South Florida. With his height, athletic ability and crazy skill as a pass catcher, you have to figure when he fills out and gets stronger – giving himself more confidence – he has the chance to be a dominating player. Even now, while he is still on the thin side, you can see what’s going to happen with his body over the next two years – he will be very special.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/7760463/frank-ladson

2018 – Bobby Nelson, RB, 5-8, 180, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy: Two years ago while watching Hialeah High play, there was a running back who was doing it all for the T-Breds. Line from scrimmage running, receiving out of the backfield. He could do it all. Flash forward two years and here he is. Still a solid runner, but now makes a move to compete for the defending district champions. This is the kind of back who will surprise you. He has a lot of talent and a true love and respect for the game.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5238572/bobby-nelson

2018 – Edward Spurgeon, OC, 6-3, 320, Deerfield Beach: There are a lot of new faces headed to different programs this offseason, and here is one of them. After watching him perform when he was at Piper High, there was never a question how big and physical he was. The only question was how much would he learn and how to use everything he has. A change of location can sometimes do the trick. Spurgeon will give the state-rated Bucks a huge lift and plenty of size in the trenches.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7412962/edward-spurgeon