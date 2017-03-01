In Wake Of JCC Threats, John Kelly Directs DHS To ‘Heighten Outreach & Support’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has issued a statement of support for the American-Jewish community in the wake of numerous threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country.
“In light of the nature of the threats to Jewish Community Centers, I have directed DHS to heighten our outreach and support to enhance public safety,” Gen. Kelly said in a statement.
South Florida has been directly affected by the bomb scare calls – with facilities in Miami Beach and Davie being evacuated over the hoaxes.
The Department of Homeland Security has announced that counter terrorism professionals will work with local Jewish communities to assess facility vulnerability.
This means DHS will hold active shooter preparedness workshops and conduct bombing prevention training.
The department will also provide “specialized assistance to houses of worship, schools, and community centers upon request.”
“The right to worship and commune within and across faiths is fundamental to the American experience and our way of life. DHS will continue to support communities across the country to preserve these fundamental freedoms,” the secretary’s statement read.
The DHS has Protective Security Advisors (PSAs) in all 50 states to work with groups seeking security awareness.
PSAs “serve as liaisons to government, industry, and community leaders, and who provide expertise on protective measures, threat reporting, and security awareness.”