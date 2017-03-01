Gov. Scott To Renew Fight For Economic Development Campaign

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – After a trip to Washington that included meetings with President Donald Trump and members of Congress, Gov. Rick Scott will resume his campaign to build support for the economic development agency Enterprise Florida and tourism marketer Visit Florida.
Scott is scheduled to hold what his office has called a “Fighting for Florida Jobs Roundtable” in Orange Park.
Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran have been locked in a battle about whether the state should provide money to Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida for business incentives and tourism promotion. Corcoran has likened such programs to “corporate welfare.”
Scott recently has made appearances in various parts of the state to support the agencies and has targeted lawmakers who have sided with Corcoran.
