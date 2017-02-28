Speeding Stolen Car Involved In Deadly Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver of a stolen car was involved in a deadly crash early Tuesday morning in Opa-locka.
The Acura, which was reported stolen from Pembroke Pines, was speeding south on NW 22nd Avenue when it collided with a vehicle at NW 103rd Street.
On impact, the car that was hit slammed into a business and erupted in flames. The driver, who was trapped inside, died.
Miami-Dade police said the driver of the stolen car was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.