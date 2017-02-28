Speeding Stolen Car Involved In Deadly Crash

February 28, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Deadly crash, Opa-Locka, Stolen Car

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver of a stolen car was involved in a deadly crash early Tuesday morning in Opa-locka.

The Acura, which was reported stolen from Pembroke Pines, was speeding south on NW 22nd Avenue when it collided with a vehicle at NW 103rd Street.

On impact, the car that was hit slammed into a business and erupted in flames. The driver, who was trapped inside, died.

Miami-Dade police said the driver of the stolen car was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

