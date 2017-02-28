Scuffle Ends In Stabbing At Synagogue

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — Tuesday morning prayers ended in a stabbing at a synagogue in Aventura.
One person is in the hospital and another was being interviewed by police after the incident at the Beit Edmond Safra synagogue, Aventura Police said.
Officers say an incident escalated prompting one of the attendees to stab another three times over a ‘domestic related issue.’
The person stabbed is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.
Both of the people involved in the incident have attended service at the synagogue on numerous occasions.
Police say charges are pending for the person accused in the stabbing. They also clarified the incident has no connection to terrorism.