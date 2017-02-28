Rothstein On Spoelstra: “Closest Thing To Chuck Daly That I Have Ever Worked With”

FOX Sports Florida studio analyst for the Miami Heat, Ron Rothstein joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap the Heat loss against the Mavericks. They also discuss how the balance of the Heat roster is key for them making a playoff push and Hassan Whiteside’s progress throughout the season.
On the loss in Dallas- “Give Dallas a lot of credit. It turned into a playoff battle cage fight, bodies flying all over the floor. They came at us.”
On the Heat’s balance- “It’s never one thing, it has to be balance. One of the great strengths of our team is we have eight guys averaging double digits. Points in the paint are crucial, if you just shoot threes it’s not going to cut it.”
On Heat coach Erik Spoelstra- “Erik Spoelstra is the closest thing to Chuck Daly that I have ever worked with.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook