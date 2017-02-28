‘It’s The Best Day Of My Life’: Underserved Teen Gets Prom Dress In TLC Event

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For many South Florida high school students prom can be a stressful financial burden but on Tuesday no expense was spared.

“It’s like a dream come true…considering that we do live in poor communities and can’t afford much dresses,” said Angie Hernandez.

“I’m very grateful because everybody don’t get a chance like this so this is once in a lifetime,” said Kyara McNight.

Hundreds of deserving students from three South Florida high schools were bussed in for the experience – unlike any other.

“It’s like the best day of my life…to be treated and pampered and, like to be told oh this would look good on you and it does…I feel like I’ve built more confidence having picked this dress and it’s amazing,” said Hernandez.

The doors opened to an all-expense paid prom experience for the students. It’s part of the “Say Yes To The Prom” event put on by TLC, Macy’s and Men’s Wearhouse.

“It made me feel amazing…really great…so good,” said Titus Tyson.

Everything from the dress, the jewelry, the tuxedos, the shoes, even the socks were set up in a mind-blowing shopping experience for the South Florida teens who got the VIP treatment at the Coral Gables Country Club.

Visiting for the third time was Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho who greeted the students. TLC’s Monte Durham was also there and individually met with each teen in hopes of getting them to say the famous line.

“My goal today is to get these deserving teens to say yes to a dress,” said Durham.

It’s an experience that gave something back to all who participated.

“To see their faces…I mean when they came in this morning and heard what the day was going to be and saw Monte, it was just amazing,” said Chief HR Officer for Say Yes to the Prom Adria Alpert-Romm.