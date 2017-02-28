Accused Face Biting Killer Calls Murders “A Nightmare”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – It was like “a nightmare.”

That’s how accused face-biting killer Austin Harrouff described the August 15th killings of John Stevens and his wife Michelle Mischcon.

Harrouff opened up to Dr. Phil from his hospital bed just two weeks after his arrest and a Martin Co. judge has ordered that the videotaped interview can be released to the public on Tuesday.

Harrouff’s attorney had argued against the release of the video.

Attorney Nellie King, part of Harrouff’s defense council, issued a statement after the judge denied their request.

“Although defense counsel agrees with the trial court’s ruling that nothing in the video clip provided is prejudicial to Austin Harrouff, “sensationalizing the details of this case pre-trial does nothing to advance justice in the courtroom,” King said. “Nor does this pre-trial discovery information help those suffering from this tragedy, including the family members of Mr. Stevens and Ms. Mischcon.”

King also noted that the tape,”represents ‘just one of many pieces of evidence demonstrating the deterioration of Austin’s mental health.’ The video ‘shows Austin when he was in a vulnerable state, recovering from acute medical and psychological trauma in the sanctity of his hospital room’.”

Harrouff is accused of fatally stabbing Stevens and Mischcon inside the garage of their Tequesta home. When Martin Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Harrouff biting Stevens’ face.

While the entire interview with Dr. Phill will be released on Tuesday, CBS affiliate WPEC was able to obtain a portion of it.

In the video clip, a tearful Harrouff tells Dr. Phil that night was “like a nightmare” and apologized to Stevens and Mischcon’s families.

“I never wanted this to happen,” sobbed Harrouff.

“Austin are you ashamed of what you did,” asked Dr. Phil.

“Yes, yes, yes,” replied Harrouff. “I just wanted to let them know that I’m sorry. I can imagine how it must feel to lose a bunch of close relatives.”

Dr. Phil has previously played a role in this case. Harrouff’s father spoke to him in September, apologizing for the killings.

Harrouff’s interview with Dr. Phil will air Thursday on CBS4 at 3 p.m.