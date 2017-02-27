Miami-Made “Moonlight” Shines At The Oscars

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A couple of Norland Middle School students won’t be in class on Monday, but they’ve got a really, really good reason.

Alex Hibbert, 12, and Jaden Piner, 13, two of the young stars of the Miami-made “Moonlight” were in Los Angeles on Sunday, where they attended the 89th Academy Awards and watched their film win the Oscar for “Best Picture” after a mix up on the podium.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho offered hearty congratulations via Twitter.

Made in Miami @moonlightmov wins @TheAcademy Oscar for BEST PICTURE. Congratulations to all the @MDCPS talent behind the film. pic.twitter.com/sdkSxSAJez — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 27, 2017

“Moonlight” was given the nod for Best Picture after a mix up on the podium which had Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announcing that “La La Land” had won.

The night’s biggest award wasn’t the only one for the film, Mahershala Ali won for Best Supporting Actor and it also picked up the nod for Best Adapted Screenplay – screenplay by Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

“Moonlight” is a coming of age movie about a child growing up in Liberty City and his struggle to survive poverty, drugs and accepting his sexuality. McCraney based the movie on his life growing up in Miami. Jenkins is also from Miami.

“Thank you to our amazing, phenomenal cast, thank you to my mom, my sister, everybody in Miami,” said Jenkins during his acceptance speech.

“We can really be here, two boys from Liberty City on this stage representing 305, this goes out to all those black and brown boys and girls, and non-gender conforming, who don’t see themselves. We are trying to show you, you and us, so thank you, thank you, this is for you,” said McCraney.

After the mix up about the award, Jenkins said those involved with “La La Land” were so gracious about it. Many saw the win by “Moonlight” as major upset over “La La Land” which had received a record-tying 14 nominations and was the favorite for Best Picture going into the show.