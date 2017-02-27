WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Miami-Dade PD Needs Help Finding 22-Year-Old Woman Believed To Be In Danger

February 27, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Miami-Dade Police, Missing Persons

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman they believe is in danger.

Alexis Say went missing from the 1100 block of NW 95 Street on January 28, 2017.

(Source: Miami-Dade Police Department)

Police said she left the area on foot and never returned. They also said she hasn’t contacted any family members since her disappearance.

Detectives said Say may be in need of health services, but did not elaborate on that.

Say, who has straight black hair and brown eyes, is 5’2” and weighs 105 pounds. It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

