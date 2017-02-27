La Canfora On Dolphins: “The Draft Has To Be Their Lifeblood”

CBSSports.com writer and NFL reporter, Jason La Canfora joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the market for Miami Dolphins free agent receiver Kenny Stills. They also talk about what teams Tony Romo is interested in playing for, that the Dolphins should continue to build their roster through the draft and where Jay Cutler could end up.
On Kenny Stills- “It only takes one team. There’s a lot of people who do stupid things in free agency. There’s a lot of bad teams with a lot of cash to burn. Can somebody do that and say he’s going to turn into Desean Jackson? Maybe. While he’s still a developing talent he has some attributes you like, I thought Desean would get around $9 or $10 [million].”
On Miami addressing their d-line needs- “Jason Pierre Paul may pop loose but I think the draft has to be their lifeblood. Do they find a corner who makes sense? Yea I’m sure they will be active but I’m not sure that’s the panacea.”
On Jay Cutler- “I don’t think anybody is dying to assume that contract as it is. If he’s released I wouldn’t rule out the Jets, I heard months ago he was a possibility at the right price as a bandaid.”
