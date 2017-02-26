2 Arrested, 1 Dead In Miami Armed Robbery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men have been arrested after being involved in an armed robbery, with their third accomplice having died in the incident.

Miami Police Homicide detectives arrested Marcel Antonio Bolanos, 19, and Steven Palacio, 19.

Both have been charged with Second Degree Murder and Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

According to authorities, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, a man was walking in the area of NW 2nd Court and NW 79th Street.

The man was approached by three males, one of which was armed with a firearm.

The robbers proceeded to rob the victim at gunpoint, taking his belongings.

At that time, an unknown person who witnessed the crime unfolding and was armed with a handgun, fired in the direction of the robbers.

One of the three robbers was struck by a bullet.

All three men fled the scene to seek medical attention.

The wounded robber, 18-year-old Alberto Medal, died later that day at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police are still searching for the ‘Good Samaritan’ who fired the shot, as well as anyone who may have witnessed the crime.