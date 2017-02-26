‘Twister’ Actor Bill Paxton Dies At Age 61

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Actor Bill Paxton has died at the age of 61.
According to multiple sources, Paxton died suddenly on Saturday due to complications from surgery.
Paxton is known for his roles in films such as “Twister,” “Apollo 13” and “Titanic.”
He also starred in the HBO series “Big Love” and was nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.
Paxton is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury, and his two children.
“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”
A Texas native, Paxton’s career began in the 1970’s when he worked in the art department for Roger Corban films.
Paxton’s star began to rise as he appeared in several of famed director James Cameron’s movies, such as “Aliens,” “The Terminator” and “Titanic.”