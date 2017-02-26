Trump Declines Invite To White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump says he will not attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner in a move that comes amid increasingly hostile relations between the media and the White House.

Trump will be the first president in 36 years to skip the annual dinner.

Last year’s dinner included President Obama’s memorable “mic drop.” This year’s will most likely be remembered for Trump’s absence.

Back in 2011, the thought of Donald Trump running for president was a farce to some.

“Donald Trump has been saying that he’ll run for president as a Republican, which is surprising because I just assumed he was running as a joke,” said comedian Seth Myers at the WHCD.

But Mr. Trump did run and did win.

Through his campaign and first months of his presidency, Trump has made it clear he is no friend of the media.

“I want you all to know that we are fighting the fake news. It’s fake, phony, fake,” said President Trump at CPAC. “A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people. And they are. They are the enemy of the people.”

On Saturday, he took to social media to announce he won’t be attending the April 29th black-tie dinner which raises money for journalism scholarships. It takes place every spring and is usually attended by the president, journalists, celebrities and Washington insiders.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

The last president to miss the dinner was Ronald Reagan because he was he recovering from an assassination attempt in 1981.

Despite the tensions, White House Correspondents’ Association President Jeff Mason said the dinner will go on despite Trump’s absence.

“It’s up to him to decide whether or not he wants to come but the Correspondents’ Association and the members who work in this room every day will continue to do our jobs and write the news and tell the truth about this administration as we have about every administration before.”