NFL Player Matthew Elam Arrested In Miami Beach With 126 Grams Of Marijuana

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – NFL player Matthew Elam was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Miami Beach.
Elam, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, was found with over 126 grams of marijuana and over three grams of oxycodone pills.
According to police, Elam was driving a dark blue Range Rover very carelessly, traveling at a high rate of speed and moving quickly in and out of lanes on Pinetree Drive in Miami Beach.
When authorities attempted to pull Elam over, he accelerated and attempted to evade detectives.
After traveling several blocks, Elam finally pulled over.
Upon contact, detectives noticed a strong odor of burning marijuana and a large cloud of smoke coming from inside the vehicle.
Three passengers were arrested, one of which had a gun fall out of his waistband that he advised authorities was loaded and did not have a concealed permit for.
Inside a bag found at the driver seat floor boards was Elam’s identity documents, a large clear plastic bag full of marijuana, the oxycodone pills and other items, including a Rolex watch and a gold necklace.
Elam was charged with possession of cannabis, more than 20 grams, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.