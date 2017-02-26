Focus On South Florida: Miami Coalition Of Christians And Jews

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
The “Miami Coalition of Christians and Jews” was established in 1935 to promote the understanding of all faiths, races and cultures, through education advocacy and conflict resolution.
Its “Silver Medallion Award” honors local people who have diverse backgrounds, but share a common thread; extraordinary humanitarian work.
A select few south Floridians are about to be recognized.
One of them is Khurrum Wahid, who has devoted his life to expanding political opportunities for minority communities.
GUESTS: Khurrum Wahid
Michelle Ramirez Patricios